Rs.788 mln distributed among 65695 families under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Rs. 788 million have been distributed among the registered 65695 families in district Bhakhar.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza talking to newsmen on Monday said that for distribution of assistance amount among deserving families the district administration had set up 17 cash distribution centers in the district.

He said that there were total 85405 registered families in the district of which amounts had been distributed 65695 deserving people Rs.12,000 per family through bio-metric system whereas the assistance amount among the rest of 19710 were yet to be distributed.

The DC Mosa Raza said that the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of government was making sure transparent adding that in case of facing any problem the deserving families can complaint directly to the DC offices.