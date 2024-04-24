Open Menu

Rs.795.1m Fine Imposed On 7553 Power Pilferers In 228 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Rs.795.1m fine imposed on 7553 power pilferers in 228 days

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7553 power pilferers during last 228 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.795.1 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7553 power pilferers during last 228 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.795.1 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 17.7 million detection units were charged and 7457 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6172 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs.565.2 million from the power pilferers. As many as 7094 domestic, 231 commercial, 204 agricultural and 24 industrial consumers were involved in power pilferage.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1791 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.192.5 million on them under the head of 4360,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1315 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.140.1 million under 3291,000 detection units.

Similarly, 859 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.91.6 million under 2546,000 detection units.

He further said that 1104 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.117.3 million under 2293,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 1943 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.188.7 million for 3985,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 541 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.64.7 million for 1288,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

16 minutes ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

16 minutes ago
 Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts pas ..

Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals

16 minutes ago
 Police book youngster for abusing student for one ..

Police book youngster for abusing student for one year

16 minutes ago
 British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury ..

British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakist ..

16 minutes ago
Watford hire Cleverley as permanent boss

Watford hire Cleverley as permanent boss

16 minutes ago
 Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, p ..

Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, phones

16 minutes ago
 Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML

Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML

16 minutes ago
 Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochist ..

Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh scho ..

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school

35 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital follo ..

Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan