Rs.795.1m Fine Imposed On 7553 Power Pilferers In 228 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7553 power pilferers during last 228 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.795.1 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 17.7 million detection units were charged and 7457 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6172 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs.565.2 million from the power pilferers. As many as 7094 domestic, 231 commercial, 204 agricultural and 24 industrial consumers were involved in power pilferage.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1791 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.192.5 million on them under the head of 4360,000 detection units.
In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1315 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.140.1 million under 3291,000 detection units.
Similarly, 859 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.91.6 million under 2546,000 detection units.
He further said that 1104 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.117.3 million under 2293,000 detection units.
In Mianwali circle, 1943 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.188.7 million for 3985,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 541 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.64.7 million for 1288,000 detection units, spokesman added.
