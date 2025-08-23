Rs800m to be spent for Ichhra Market uplift

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to spend Rs800 million on the uplift of Ichhra Bazaar, while starting the implementation of the market rehabilitation project after the elimination of encroachments.

The Punjab government has approved Rs 800 million for the beautification of the market. that would be spent on improving the sewage system, paving the streets, and streetlights.

It is worth mentioning here that the government is beautifying markets under a project.