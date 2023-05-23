UrduPoint.com

Rs.81,000 Fine Imposed On 63 Profiteers In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates have handed down 63 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs.81,000 on charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrates have handed down 63 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs.81,000 on charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of the city district government said here on Tuesday that the price Control Magistrates conducted surprise visits at various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 63 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, a total fine of Rs.81,000 was imposed on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

State of world population report provides infinite ..

State of world population report provides infinite possibilities for Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday ..

Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday

4 minutes ago
 16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in ..

16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Paki ..

Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems con ..

Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems confronted by exporters, SME sect ..

1 minute ago
 Counter-Terrorist Operation Ends in Russia's Belgo ..

Counter-Terrorist Operation Ends in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.