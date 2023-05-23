Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates have handed down 63 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs.81,000 on charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

A spokesman of the city district government said here on Tuesday that the price Control Magistrates conducted surprise visits at various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 63 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. Therefore, a total fine of Rs.81,000 was imposed on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.