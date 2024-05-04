Open Menu

Rs.812.4 Million Fine Imposed On 7774 Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7774 power pilferers during last 238 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.812.4 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7774 power pilferers during last 238 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.812.4 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that over 18.1 million detection units were charged and 7659 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6227 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs.578.6 million from power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1843 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.195.3 million on them under the head of 4423,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1372 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.143.6 million under 3382,000 detection units.

Similarly, 882 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company fined Rs.94 million under 2641,000 detection units.

He further said that 1135 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.120.7 million under 2356,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 1995 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.193 million for 4030,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 547 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.65.5 million for 1300,000 detection units, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered

Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered

5 minutes ago
 Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid ..

Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room

6 minutes ago
 Village committees assures support to govt in main ..

Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace

6 minutes ago
 Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamaba ..

Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon

6 minutes ago
 Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music i ..

Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival

6 minutes ago
 Rescuers hold mock drills

Rescuers hold mock drills

6 minutes ago
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif

May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif

21 minutes ago
 US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced ca ..

US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo

21 minutes ago
 Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers ..

Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son

41 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments o ..

President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors

41 minutes ago
 PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025

PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025

53 minutes ago
 Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governan ..

Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governance system in Uzbekistan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan