Rs817mn Sialkot Airport Road Completed: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that the construction of Airport Road has been completed at a cost of 817 million rupees. Trees will be planted in the green belts of the 7km long road from Sambrial Chowk to Sialkot Airport with the support of Sialkot Airport at a cost of 7 million rupees, while the District Council will hold tenders for the maintenance of streetlights.

He stated this while addressing a delegation of local industrialists headed by Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Sohail Barlas.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SIAL Amjad Ali Toor, former Chairman SIAL Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AirSial Ameen Ahsan, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shehzad, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA)Muzaffar Hayat, Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz and Tehsildar Sambrial were also present in the meeting.

The DC said that the entry of dumpers would be banned on the newly constructed road and they would be given an alternative route. He said that the tendering process of the proposed project of 400 million rupees for revamping the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) with 400 beds had been completed.

Transformation/revamping of OPD, admin block, wards, operation theater at a cost of Rs. 289.3 million, replacement of all wiring of the hospital at a cost of Rs. 30 million, face improvement of the hospital at a cost of Rs. 27.3 million and other departments included in the PC-1 will be upgraded, he said.

Earlier, he visited Iqbal library Paris Road and inspected the upgradation and rehabilitation work and told the citizens present there that the project of "Iqbal Library" would be completed by September 30.

He said that the Allama Iqbal Library is undergoing reconstruction of washrooms, new furniture, installation of PVC paneling and ceiling for walls, replacement of electrical equipment and installation of air-conditioning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal and Assistant Director (AD)Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present on the occasion.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan inspected the work of installation of protection grill in front of 'Martyrs Wall' in Chowk Allama Iqbal and directed to ensure quality.

