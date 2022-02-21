Rs8.1m released for patients' treatment: Buzdar

The Punjab government has released Rs 8.1 million funds for treatment of cancer and liver transplant patients

According to a handout, issued here on Monday, Rs 3 million were released for treatment of Muhammad Ismail of Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district for treatment of bone-marrow disease at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi.

Rs 2.5 million were released for treatment of anaemia patient Muhammad Farhan, who was being treated at the same institution.

Also, Rs 2.6 million had been given for treatment of liver patient Haji Ashiq Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Lahore.

The CM said that healing wounds of ailing humanity was a noble cause and vowed to provide resources for treating deserving patients.