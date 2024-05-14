Rs.837.7m fine imposed on 8018 power pilferers in 248 days

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8018 power pilferers during last 248 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.837.7 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8018 power pilferers during last 248 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.837.7 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 18.692 million detection units were charged and 7892 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6400 pilferers so far in addition to recovery of Rs.597.8 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1905 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.198.5 million on them under the head of 4496,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1428 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

150.7 million under 3534,000 detection units.

Similarly, 908 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.96.6 million under 2698,000 detection units.

He further said that 1172 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.128.5 million under 2534,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2047 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.196.7 million for 4108,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 558 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.66.4 million for 1317,000 detection units, spokesman added.