Rs.842.3m imposed on 8080 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.842.3 million on 8080 electricity thieves caught during last 250 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 250 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 6418 power pilferers including 31 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.842.3 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 18.8 million in addition to getting cases registered against 7948 accused whereas the police had arrested 6418 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.61.5 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1920 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

199.1 million on them under the head of 4514,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1444 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.152.7 million under 3588,000 detection units.

Similarly, 915 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.97.1 million under 2712,000 detection units.

He further said that 1177 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.128.7 million under 2535,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2063 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.197.9 million for 4131,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 561 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.66.6 million for 1322,000 detection units, spokesman added.