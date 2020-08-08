'Rs.8.46 bln distributed under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program in Faisalabad division'

As many as 8.46 billion rupees have been disbursed among 705,110 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 8.46 billion rupees have been disbursed among 705,110 deserving people in four district of Faisalabad division under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

This was told by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in a briefing here. He said that Rs 12,000 per person was being provided at a rapid pace after biometric verification in addition to registering new deserving people.

He said that in Faisalabad district, 382,247 beneficiaries were provided Ehsaas money, 85,655 beneficiaries in Chiniot, 140,389 in Jhang and 92,192 women and men were facilitated with this aid in Toba Tek Singh district.

Commissioner said that deputy commissioners of all four districts, including education and other officers, police, Pak Army and rangers were also performing duties while quality arrangements for seating of deserving persons were also ensured at cash distribution centers.

He informed that sanitizer was also available on entry gate of the center while social distancing was also ensured to protect the people from coronavirus.