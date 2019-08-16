Rs850 mln approved for advance study center in COMSATS Lahore

With an aim to establish a state of the art Advance Study Center for Biomedical Materials in the COMSATS University Lahore, the government had approved the budget of Rs 850 million for the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :With an aim to establish a state of the art Advance Study Center for Biomedical Materials in the COMSATS University Lahore, the government had approved the budget of Rs 850 million for the project.

According to the sources on Friday, the budget approval for the project had been made under the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Talking to APP, they said that it was the first mega project of the university after 2012 which has been approved by the efforts of the Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Dr Raheel Qamar.

Dr Raheel Qamar welcomed the approval of budget for the project, terming it a major development in provision of quality and modern education to the students in the concerned subject.