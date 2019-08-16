UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs850 Mln Approved For Advance Study Center In COMSATS Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:53 PM

Rs850 mln approved for advance study center in COMSATS Lahore

With an aim to establish a state of the art Advance Study Center for Biomedical Materials in the COMSATS University Lahore, the government had approved the budget of Rs 850 million for the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :With an aim to establish a state of the art Advance Study Center for Biomedical Materials in the COMSATS University Lahore, the government had approved the budget of Rs 850 million for the project.

According to the sources on Friday, the budget approval for the project had been made under the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Talking to APP, they said that it was the first mega project of the university after 2012 which has been approved by the efforts of the Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Dr Raheel Qamar.

Dr Raheel Qamar welcomed the approval of budget for the project, terming it a major development in provision of quality and modern education to the students in the concerned subject.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Education Budget Government Million

Recent Stories

Warsaw Says Yet to Decide on Participation in US-L ..

31 seconds ago

Health experts for adopting preventive measures ag ..

33 seconds ago

Cathay Pacific says CEO Rupert Hogg has resigned

35 seconds ago

Lift Curfew once then you will see what happens he ..

37 seconds ago

Indian step to abrogate special status of Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago

Hitler is text book hero in Modi's Gujarat: Presid ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.