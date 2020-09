Rs.8.8bn distributed under Ehsaas programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme, Rs 8.8 billion has been distributed among 731,936 people in Faisalabad division so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme, Rs 8.8 billion has been distributed among 731,936 people in Faisalabad division so far.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said that in Faisalabad district 394,781, in Chiniot 89,667, in Jhang 151410 and in Toba Tek Singh district 96,078 people received the Ehsaas money at a rate of Rs 12,000 per person.