Rs.8.9 Mln Aid Distributed Among Police Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:14 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has distributed financial assistance of Rs.8.9 million among those police officials who were injured during service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has distributed financial assistance of Rs.8.9 million among those police officials who were injured during service.

In this connection, a formal cheque distribution ceremony was held at Police Line Complex where the CPO handed over the aid cheques among widow of martyred police official and injured police Jawans.

Giving the details, police spokesman said here on Monday that the CPO presented cheque of Rs.7 million to widow of traffic warden Muhammad Shafique while cheque of Rs.

300,000 was handed over to police man Javaid Masih who was injured during a police encounter in Sadar police station area.

Similarly, cheque of Rs.1 million was presented to police constable Arshad Masih and cheque of Rs.400,000 was handed over to constable Jamal Shah. They were injured during encounter in the limits of D-Type colony police station.

The CPO also presented a cheque of Rs.200,000 to constable Shahid Rizwan who was injured during encounter in the precinct of factory area police station.

