Rs.894.1m Imposed On 8752 Electricity Thieves, 6755 Arrested: FESCO Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs.894.1 million fine on 8,752 electricity thieves, caught during the last 272 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 272 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8752 power pilferers including 36 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.
The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.894.1 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 23.9 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8621 accused.
The police had arrested 6755 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.643.8 million.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2073 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.
205.3 million on them under the head of 4759,000 million detection units.
In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1594 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.164.5 million under 3943,000 detection units.
Similarly, 997 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.102.8 million under 2898,000 detection units.
He further said that 1271 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.138.2 million under 2990,000 detection units.
In Mianwali Circle, 2222 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.212.3 million for 4395,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 595 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.70.7 million for 1407,000 detection units, spokesman added.
