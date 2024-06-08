Rs.897.5 million fine imposed on 8,791 power pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8791 power pilferers during last 273 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.897.5 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 24.7 million detection units were charged and 8675 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 6755 pilferers so far including 39 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovery of Rs.645.6 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2081 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.206.3 million on them under the head of 4789,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1602 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.165.1 million under 3956,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1001 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company fined them Rs.103.2 million under 2910,000 detection units.

He further said that 1277 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.138.5 million under 2998,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2231 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.212.9 million for 4400,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 599 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.71.3 million for 1416,000 detection units, spokesman added.