Rs8b Being Spend On IT Trainings For Youth Of KP: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rs8b being spend on IT trainings for youth of KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that government is spending Rs 8 billion on various trainings of information technology aiming capacity building of youth.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said that huge amount has been spent on trainings keeping in view the significance of information technology in the contemporary world. He said that government is giving special attention to promote information technology sector and added that goal of progress and prosperity could not be achieved without making advancements in field of information technology.

He told that more than 100,000 youth are having advanced trainings of information technology that would enable them to compete in current world that is full of challenges and opportunities.

He said that empowered and trained youth would be in a better position to explore growth opportunities for themselves.

Later, the minister inaugurated KP Digital Internship Program, Health Management and Information System and Software Technology Park. He also distributed certificates among students of Establishment school of Technology Shalman District Khyber and those who have completed training under Durshal Government and Community Innovation Program.

