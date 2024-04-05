Rs8b ETPB Properties Recovered From Illegal Occupants
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) An operation of the Evacuee Trust Property Board against illegal occupants across the country, valuable properties worth Rs.8 billion were recovered, said a press release issued here on Friday. According to the Board spokesman, Board Secretary Farid Iqbal supervised the operation. The Board along with FIA conducted a joint operation against the land mafia in different areas of Karachi. The property was sealed after being reclaimed. They have also deployed their security personnel.
These valuable properties were reclaimed from illegal occupiers at various places in Karachi, Lasbela Chowk, Civil Hospital Karachi and Sohrab Goth Super Highway.
Board Secretary Farid Iqbal presented the detailed report to the chairman, who appreciated it.
The secretary said that in the light of instructions of the chairman, the operation would continue against the illegal occupants of valuable properties of the trust board across the country and legal action would be taken against them.
