UrduPoint.com

Rs90 Per Kg Sugar Available In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:00 PM



BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The local sugar mills have established sale points in the city where sugar is being sold at Rs 90 per kilogram following the directives received from the government.

A spokesman for the local sugar mills located on outskirts of Bahawalpur City said that seven sale points have been established in Bahawalpur where sugar was being sold out at Rs90 per kilogram.

"Following the directives of the government and to provide facility to consumer to combat price hike, our sugar mills were providing sugar at Rs 90 per kg at sale points," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

