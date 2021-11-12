Rs90 per kg sugar available in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The local sugar mills have established sale points in the city where sugar is being sold at Rs 90 per kilogram following the directives received from the government.

A spokesman for the local sugar mills located on outskirts of Bahawalpur City said that seven sale points have been established in Bahawalpur where sugar was being sold out at Rs90 per kilogram.

"Following the directives of the government and to provide facility to consumer to combat price hike, our sugar mills were providing sugar at Rs 90 per kg at sale points," he said.