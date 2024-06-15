Open Menu

Rs.922.5 Million Fine Imposed On 9073 Power Pilferers

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9073 power pilferers during last 280 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.922.5 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 21.1 million detection units were charged and 8881 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 6906 pilferers so far including 45 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.661.4 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2150 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.210.9 million on them under the head of 4937,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1660 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.170.4 million under 4140,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1031 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and fined Rs.105.5 million under 2998,000 detection units. He further said that 1317 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.141.8 million under 3053,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2298 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and fineed Rs.219.5 million for 4539,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 617 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.74.3 million for 1463,000 detection units, the spokesman added.

