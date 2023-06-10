UrduPoint.com

Rs9.47bln Earmarked For Information, Advertisement, Publicity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Rs9.47bln earmarked for information, advertisement, publicity

The budget estimates for years 2023-24 for activities relating to information, advertisement and publicity have been proposed to be Rs9.47 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The budget estimates for years 2023-24 for activities relating to information, advertisement and publicity have been proposed to be Rs9.47 billion.

A provision of Rs62.13 million has been kept for Broadcast & Social Media Monitoring services through the NTC Platform.

Moreover, a provision of Rs252.000 million has been allocated as a grant in aid/ endowment funds for various Press Clubs and Deserving Journalists. Besides, funds of Rs55.0 million has been earmarked as grant in aid for Sindh Information Commission.

