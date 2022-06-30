UrduPoint.com

Rs.9.5 Mln Recovered,3 Robbers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Bhagtanwala police on Thursday arrested three robbers and recovered cash amounting to Rs 9.5 million from their possession.

Police said that Abdul Haseeb and Haji Allah Ditta,recovery officers of textile mill reported few days ago that some unidentified persons intercepted them on the way to Faisalabad and snatched cash and mobile phones.

The accused fled after committing the crime.

Concerned police registered case and on the direction of DPO Sargodha, a team was constituted under SP Investigation Rana Khalid Rashid to trace the criminals.

The team arrested three accused and recovered cash from them.

