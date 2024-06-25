Rs.957.2m Fine Imposed On 9375 Power Pilferers In 290 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9375 power pilferers during last 290 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.957.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.
FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 22 million detection units were charged and 9187 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations. The police arrested 6974 pilferers so far including 52 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.681 million from the power pilferers.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2240 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.224.4 million on them under the head of 5350,000 detection units.
In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1720 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.175 million under 4331,000 detection units.
Similarly, 1059 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.107.4 million under 3051,000 detection units.
He further said that 1364 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.145.6 million under 3133,000 detection units.
In Mianwali circle, 2364 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.228.7 million for 4729,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 628 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.75.8 million for 1480,000 detection units, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's plea for marriage case sentence suspension16 seconds ago
-
Saeed Ghani took notice of building collapse in Liaquatabad20 seconds ago
-
Minister directs to improve financial position of AUST28 seconds ago
-
Dr. Rubaba Buledi appointed as Member PMDC32 seconds ago
-
Polio case reported from Killa Abdullah10 minutes ago
-
Opposition brushed aside resolution condemning mob lynching on under garb of protest: Tarar10 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Role of scholars crucial in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner20 minutes ago
-
Government taking measures to promote sports in KP: Advisor20 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Attock20 minutes ago
-
FO resolves 50 complaints against federal departments20 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers arrested during raid in Hazro20 minutes ago