Open Menu

Rs.957.2m Fine Imposed On 9375 Power Pilferers In 290 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Rs.957.2m fine imposed on 9375 power pilferers in 290 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9375 power pilferers during last 290 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.957.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 22 million detection units were charged and 9187 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations. The police arrested 6974 pilferers so far including 52 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.681 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2240 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.224.4 million on them under the head of 5350,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1720 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.175 million under 4331,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1059 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.107.4 million under 3051,000 detection units.

He further said that 1364 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.145.6 million under 3133,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2364 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.228.7 million for 4729,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 628 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.75.8 million for 1480,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

4 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

16 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

3 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

5 hours ago
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

6 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

8 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

9 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan