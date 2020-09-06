Rs96 mln approved for gas provision in Park Enclave-I

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority(CDA) has approved Rs 96 million for installation and provision of gas network in Park Enclave-I.

The demand notice was processed and now payment is likely to be made in couple of days. After that work on establishment of Sui gas infrastructure would commence at the area, CDA spokesman on Sunday said.

Provision of gas network would add to efforts of the CDA management to provide all basic amenities in Park Enclave-I, he said.

Under the project, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) would establish external gas conduction network as well as door to door internal gas conduction network.

For the purpose, SNGPL would lay 800 meters long gas pipeline of ten inches diameter and 700 meters long gas pipeline of eight inches diameter for external conduction network.

Similarly, 18900 meters long gas pipe of diameter six inches, 2530 long gas pipe of diameter four inches, 9270 meter long gas pipe of diameter two inches and 5600 meter long gas pipe of diameter 1-1/4 inches would be laid for door to door and internal conduction of gas within the project.

The spokesman added that the apex agency was committed to transform Park Enclave into model, modern, dynamic and futuristic housing project in the capital city. Development work in Phase-I of Park Enclave was almost complete while in Phase-II it was about to start. He said the authority has invited applications for allotment of plots in just launched phase-III of Park Enclave. CDA would receive applications from public till September 17, while balloting would be held on September 24.

It is to be mentioned here that initially SNGPL issued demand notice amounting to Rs.243.397 millions for provision of sui gas in Park Enclave-I, however, authority objected the higher cost of demand notice and requested SNGPL to curtail the main line length and share cost with Pakistan Housing Authority for main line and to issue reduced/revised cost notice to CDA.

In this context, series of meetings were held and eventually in response to the efforts of the CDA management, SNGPL issued a reduced/revised cost demand notice for the external and internal gas network for Park Enclave-I.