Rs.968.4m fine imposed on 9504 electricity thieves, 7150 arrested in 292 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.968.4 million on 9504 electricity thieves caught during last 292 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.968.4 million on 9504 electricity thieves caught during last 292 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 292 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 9504 power pilferers including 70 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.968.4 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 22.3 million in addition to getting cases registered against 9312 accused. The police arrested 7150 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.693.6 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2277 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

228.1 million on them under the head of 5400,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1749 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.176.8 million under 4386,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1067 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.107.7 million under 3072,000 detection units.

He further said that 1388 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.147.5 million under 3177,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2390 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.231 million for 4770,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 633 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.77 million for 1510,000 detection units, spokesman added.