Rs.976.6 million fine imposed on 9,583 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9583 power pilferers during last 293 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.976.6 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 22.5 million detection units were charged and 9392 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 7266 pilferers so far including 79 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.702.8 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2316 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.229.9 million on them under the head of 6475,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1763 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.179.6 million under 4466,000 detection units. Similarly, 1072 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company imposed a fine of Rs.108.1 million under 3081,000 detection units.

He further said that 1400 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.148.4 million under 3199,000 detection units. In Mianwali circle, 2399 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.233.2 million for 4826,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 633 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.77.1 million for 1510,000 detection units, the spokesman added.