Rs9.7mn recovered from corrupt elements in June

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment recovered Rs9.77 million in cash from corrupt elements and deposited into the government exchequer in June.

According to a press release, a raiding team of ACE arrested seven proclaimed offenders and 19 accused wanted in different cases.

A total of nine new cases were registered this month and challans were submitted in 10 cases in the court. Over 154 new complaints were received in June, out of which 133 were disposed of and the rest are pending.

Similarly, 37 new inquiries were made against officers and personnel of various departments, while the previous 249 inquiries are under hearing and decisions were taken on 39 inquiries. ACE Director Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokhar said action against corrupt elements had been accelerated.