Rs.984.4 Million Fine Imposed On 9682 Power Pilferers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9682 power pilferers during last 295 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.984.4 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 22.7 million detection units were charged and 9450 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 7332 pilferers so far including 51 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.708.9 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2329 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.231.5 million on them under the head of 6500,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1793 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.181.8 million under 4560,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1083 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.108.9 million under 3111,000 detection units.

He further said that 1425 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.149.9 million under 3245,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2415 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.234.5 million for 4851,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 637 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.77.4 million for 1516,000 detection units, spokesman added.

