Rs.99.1 mln approved for 4 village roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The government has approved Rs.99.1 million for repair and rehabilitation of four village roads in various parts of Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that Rs.

40 million would be spent on repair and rehabilitation of a road from Chak 203 to Chak 195 while Rs.27.2 million would be expended on a road from Chak 170 to Chak 171.

Similarly, Rs.22 million would be spent on a road from Chak 124 to Chak 223 whereas Rs.9.9 million would be expended for repair of a road from Chak 233 to Adda Kot, he added.