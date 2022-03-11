UrduPoint.com

Rs.99.1 Mln Approved For 4 Village Roads

The government has approved Rs.99.1 million for repair and rehabilitation of four village roads in various parts of Faisalabad

A spokesman of local administration said on Friday that Rs.

40 million would be spent on repair and rehabilitation of a road from Chak 203 to Chak 195 while Rs.27.2 million would be expended on a road from Chak 170 to Chak 171.

Similarly, Rs.22 million would be spent on a road from Chak 124 to Chak 223 whereas Rs.9.9 million would be expended for repair of a road from Chak 233 to Adda Kot, he added.

