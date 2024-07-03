Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.993.7 million on 9,766 electricity thieves, caught during the last 298 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.993.7 million on 9,766 electricity thieves, caught during the last 298 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 297 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 9766 power pilferers including 45 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.993.7 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 230 million in addition to getting cases registered against 9552 accused.

The police had arrested 7365 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.714.7 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2351 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

233.7 million on them under the head of 5553,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1814 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.184.6 million under 4626,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1092 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.109.4 million under 3247,000 detection units.

He further said that 1432 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.150.09 million under 3857,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2436 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.236.2 million for 4884,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 641 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.78.7 million for 1545,000 detection units, spokesman added.