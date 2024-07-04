Rs.997.2m fine imposed on 9,804 power pilferers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9,804 power pilferers during the last 299 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.997.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9,804 power pilferers during the last 299 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.997.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that over 23.1 million detection units were charged and 9567 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 7413 pilferers so far including 38 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.717.1 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2354 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.233.8 million on them under the head of 6556,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1825 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.186 million under 4679,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1096 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.109.7 million under 3158,000 detection units.

He further said that 1437 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.151 million under 3263,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2445 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.236.8 million for 4898,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 647 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.79.5 million for 1558,000 detection units, spokesman added.