Rs9b Earmarked For Unmanned Level Crossings, Says Hanif Abbasi
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 9 billion for the upgradation of unmanned level crossings over the next three years
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 9 billion for the upgradation of unmanned level crossings over the next three years.
He made the announcement while speaking to the media during a visit to the Awam Express derailment site near Lodhran. The minister expressed regret over the incident, in which bogies of the Awam Express derailed, resulting in the death of a passenger from Khushab. He acknowledged the challenges facing Pakistan Railways and emphasized that comprehensive and revolutionary measures are being implemented to improve railway infrastructure.
He highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing passenger facilities and praised the sanitation systems at Multan and Khanewal railway stations as exemplary. Plans are also underway to sign agreements with district administrations to improve cleanliness and amenities at Bahawalpur and Lodhran railway stations.
Hanif Abbasi appreciated the prompt response by district administration Lodhran, including the Deputy Commissioner, police, rescue teams, and railway officials for launching immediate rescue and relief operations after the incident.
He also announced the upgradation of Lodhran railway station, instructing railway officials to complete the project within 60 days.
In a key development, he revealed that Pakistan Express, running between Rawalpindi and Karachi, will now include a scheduled stop at Lodhran. Furthermore, the Minister confirmed that a special relief package is being prepared for the victims of the Awam Express accident.
Highlighting financial progress, he informed that Pakistan Railways had generated Rs 95 billion in revenue during the current year and expressed confidence in achieving a target of Rs 110 billion in the next fiscal year.
During the visit, the Minister also inquired after the health of injured passengers at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Lodhran, and later inspected the accident site. He was accompanied by Divisional Superintendent Railway Multan, Iftikhar Hussain, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U ..
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord
PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi
SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration
CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders
Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..
CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26
Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab
DPO holds open court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec review P ..43 seconds ago
-
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord44 seconds ago
-
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims47 seconds ago
-
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi49 seconds ago
-
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration7 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad ..7 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab17 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court17 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu17 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines17 minutes ago
-
DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk17 minutes ago
-
Swimming, boating banned in DI Khan under Section-144 amid monsoon flood risk47 minutes ago