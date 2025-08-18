Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 9 billion for the upgradation of unmanned level crossings over the next three years

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 9 billion for the upgradation of unmanned level crossings over the next three years.

He made the announcement while speaking to the media during a visit to the Awam Express derailment site near Lodhran. The minister expressed regret over the incident, in which bogies of the Awam Express derailed, resulting in the death of a passenger from Khushab. He acknowledged the challenges facing Pakistan Railways and emphasized that comprehensive and revolutionary measures are being implemented to improve railway infrastructure.

He highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing passenger facilities and praised the sanitation systems at Multan and Khanewal railway stations as exemplary. Plans are also underway to sign agreements with district administrations to improve cleanliness and amenities at Bahawalpur and Lodhran railway stations.

Hanif Abbasi appreciated the prompt response by district administration Lodhran, including the Deputy Commissioner, police, rescue teams, and railway officials for launching immediate rescue and relief operations after the incident.

He also announced the upgradation of Lodhran railway station, instructing railway officials to complete the project within 60 days.

In a key development, he revealed that Pakistan Express, running between Rawalpindi and Karachi, will now include a scheduled stop at Lodhran. Furthermore, the Minister confirmed that a special relief package is being prepared for the victims of the Awam Express accident.

Highlighting financial progress, he informed that Pakistan Railways had generated Rs 95 billion in revenue during the current year and expressed confidence in achieving a target of Rs 110 billion in the next fiscal year.

During the visit, the Minister also inquired after the health of injured passengers at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Lodhran, and later inspected the accident site. He was accompanied by Divisional Superintendent Railway Multan, Iftikhar Hussain, and other senior officials.