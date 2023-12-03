Open Menu

RSA Releases 88,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RSA releases 88,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 88,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.92 feet and was 94.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.65 feet, which was 1244.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 43,700, 41,700 and 11,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

19 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

19 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

19 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

19 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

19 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

19 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

19 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

19 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

20 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan