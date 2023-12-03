RSA releases 88,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 88,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.92 feet and was 94.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.65 feet, which was 1244.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 43,700, 41,700 and 11,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.