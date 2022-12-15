RSCP initiates drive to mark roads with traffic safety signs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Road Safety Council of Pakistan (RSCP) has started a drive to mark roads of various residential and commercial areas in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with traffic safety signs and symbols to prevent accidents.

Talking to APP here on Thursday an official of RSCP, Irfan Balouch said that RSCP took an initiative to mark the nearby roads of schools, colleges, and hospitals for educating the road users. He said that marking roads with signs will have a huge impact on road safety, reducing speed, and saving lives and injuries.

He said that the dynamic nature and complexity of road traffic and road safety was one of the most demanding social challenges. He said contemporary road safety strategies had incorporated a multidisciplinary approach to address the problem of road safety therefore, RSCP was working in collaboration with ICT Police and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Irfan underlined that 25 Kmh was designated for heavy traffic while 30 Kmh for public transportation on the roads near hospitals and schools.

He said the speed limit was violated due to missing warning sings and symbols on the road.

He informed that road signs and markings was responsibility of CDA but RSCP had decided to utilize the funds for making roads secure. "Without major investments road users can get necessary information about the rules, warnings, and obligations that result in saving previous lives", he added.

He said that RSCP was currently working in ICT but having plans to extend the safety drive to the other cities. He said road marking with signs and speed limits were usually ignored and a lot needed to be done for creating awareness among the public.

Talking about RSCP, Irfan Balouch said that RSCP was a nonprofit organization with mission to save lives by preventing traffic accidents and through coordination with different stakeholders. He said the aim of RSCP was to improve road user behavior through education.