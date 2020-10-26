UrduPoint.com
RSCP To Be Inaugurated On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

RSCP to be inaugurated on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Road Safety Council of Pakistan (RSCP) would be inaugurated on Tuesday, October 27.

The Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Abbas Malik will grace the ceremony as the chief guest, said a press release.

According to the chairman of the newly-established RSCP Engr Irfan Baloch, separate awareness sessions on the road safety would also be conducted by Islamabad Traffic Police and NHMP.

The road safety is considered a major public issue and it is estimated that every five minutes someone is killed or badly injured in a result of a different traffic accidents in Pakistan.

About 60 to 70% of road accidents are due to motorcycles. Once if they fell or slip there is a chance of serious injury and risk to death.

More Stories From Pakistan

