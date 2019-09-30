UrduPoint.com
RSLF Commander Calls On COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:09 PM

RSLF Commander calls on COAS

Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual and professional interests, including regional security situation, were discussed during the meeting.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual and professional interests, including regional security situation, were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS affirmed the Pakistan Army's support towards capacity building and training of the RSLF.

The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan Army's professionalism and efforts towards regional stability.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the RSLF Commander laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented a guard of honour.

Pakistan Army ISPR Saudi General Qamar Javed Bajwa

