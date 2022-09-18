UrduPoint.com

RSO Annoyed Over Accumulation Of Sewage Water In Premises Of Sports Complex

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 07:40 PM

RSO annoyed over accumulation of sewage water in premises of sports complex

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki on Sunday reviewed progress over different ongoing schemes at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex and directed the contractors to expedite the pace of work by ensuring quality of work.

During his visit to Ratta Kulachi Sports complex along with Engineering officials and the contractors concerned, the RSO expressed his annoyance over the accumulation of sewage laced water coming from the fruit and vegetable market in the premises of the sports complex.

Talking to APP, the RSO said the sewage water of the fruit and vegetable market was accumulated in around 10-kanal plot of the Sports Complex which affecting the environment of the area. This water was creating a very bad smell besides posing serious health threat for locals of different disease including the dengue, he said.

He said that recently, four to five feet filling of this specific area was done but the issue was not resolved. "Case will be registered against the people of fruit and vegetable market, if they did not stop their sewage water to be entered in our premises," he said.

During his visit, the RSO reviewed different ongoing schemes at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex including construction of steps and sheds of hockey ground, the restoration of approach to the hockey ground which was affected by the recent floods and leveling of 'Mela ground. He directed the contractors to expedite the work and make no compromise on quality of work.

Related Topics

Hockey Dengue Sports Water Visit Progress Sunday Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

20 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

20 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

20 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.