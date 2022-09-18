RSO annoyed over accumulation of sewage water in premises of sports complex

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki on Sunday reviewed progress over different ongoing schemes at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex and directed the contractors to expedite the pace of work by ensuring quality of work.

During his visit to Ratta Kulachi Sports complex along with Engineering officials and the contractors concerned, the RSO expressed his annoyance over the accumulation of sewage laced water coming from the fruit and vegetable market in the premises of the sports complex.

Talking to APP, the RSO said the sewage water of the fruit and vegetable market was accumulated in around 10-kanal plot of the Sports Complex which affecting the environment of the area. This water was creating a very bad smell besides posing serious health threat for locals of different disease including the dengue, he said.

He said that recently, four to five feet filling of this specific area was done but the issue was not resolved. "Case will be registered against the people of fruit and vegetable market, if they did not stop their sewage water to be entered in our premises," he said.

During his visit, the RSO reviewed different ongoing schemes at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex including construction of steps and sheds of hockey ground, the restoration of approach to the hockey ground which was affected by the recent floods and leveling of 'Mela ground. He directed the contractors to expedite the work and make no compromise on quality of work.