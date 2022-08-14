UrduPoint.com

RSO Celebrates Independence Day By Organizing Several Sports Events, Flag Hoisting

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RSO celebrates Independence day by organizing several sports events, flag hoisting

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Sports Office (RSO) organized, flag hoisting ceremony, several sporting events to celebrate the 75th Independence Day here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Sunday.

The national flag was hoisted in a colorful ceremony in which a cake was also cu, Azadi Walk was also organized in connection with Independence day celebrations. Besides, tournaments of different games including basketball, cricket and hockey were also organized by the RSO.

Tehsil Dera Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Khan Barki, Assistant Commissioner Farhan, officials of sports organizations and a number of players participated in the event.

The National Anthem, national songs, 'Naats' and traditional Pashto dance (Atnar) were also presented in the colorful ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said the provincial government was paying special attention to providing sports fields and other facilities to promote sports activities and foster positive thinking among the young generation.

The deputy commissioner said that practical measures were being taken to promote sports in the district.

Chief Organizer of the event, RSO Anwar Kamal Barki informed that in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, different sports events were also being organized by the regional sports office at different venues including Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, Haqnawaz Park, DI Khan Bypass, Islamabad school at Fort road and Baisakhi Football Stadium. These games included football, Judo Karate, Boxing, Gymnastics, Inter-District Wrestling Dangal and District Taekwondo Championship competitions.

He expressed the determination of providing all sports facilities to the young generation of Dera region.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Islamabad Sports Road Young Independence Umar Amin Sunday Event All Government Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

17 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

17 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

17 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.