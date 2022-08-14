RSO celebrates Independence day by organizing several sports events, flag hoisting

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Sports Office (RSO) organized, flag hoisting ceremony, several sporting events to celebrate the 75th Independence Day here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Sunday.

The national flag was hoisted in a colorful ceremony in which a cake was also cu, Azadi Walk was also organized in connection with Independence day celebrations. Besides, tournaments of different games including basketball, cricket and hockey were also organized by the RSO.

Tehsil Dera Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Khan Barki, Assistant Commissioner Farhan, officials of sports organizations and a number of players participated in the event.

The National Anthem, national songs, 'Naats' and traditional Pashto dance (Atnar) were also presented in the colorful ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said the provincial government was paying special attention to providing sports fields and other facilities to promote sports activities and foster positive thinking among the young generation.

The deputy commissioner said that practical measures were being taken to promote sports in the district.

Chief Organizer of the event, RSO Anwar Kamal Barki informed that in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, different sports events were also being organized by the regional sports office at different venues including Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, Haqnawaz Park, DI Khan Bypass, Islamabad school at Fort road and Baisakhi Football Stadium. These games included football, Judo Karate, Boxing, Gymnastics, Inter-District Wrestling Dangal and District Taekwondo Championship competitions.

He expressed the determination of providing all sports facilities to the young generation of Dera region.