RSO Dera Organizes Sports Competitions On ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Regional Sports Office (RSO) on Tuesday organized different sports competitions here at Ratta Kulach Stadium to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’.

Administrator of Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex Syed Shoaib Imran was the chief guest of the event in which cricket and football tournaments were organized.

The final match of cricket was won by ‘Shera Academy’ team who defeated ‘Aziz Academy’ team by five wickets. Waqas of Shera academy scored 70 runs who was declared man of the match.

While the final match of Football tournament was tied between Al-Quresh Club and Durani Club with 2-2 goals.

Later, Administrator of Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex Syed Shoaib Imran distributed prizes among the winner and runner up team captains and players with best performance.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Shoaib Imran said that organizing the event was aimed to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, a day when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests. At the end of ceremony, prayers were offered for the sovereignty, development and prosperity of Pakistan.

