RSO making efforts for promotion of traditional games in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Regional sports Office (RSO) Dera is making all-out efforts to promote the traditional games along with the national games in the area.

As part of such efforts, the RSO organized a 'Dog and Rabbit' race here in the Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan.

The event was attended by Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki besides the representatives of 'Dog and Rabbit' racing clubs and a number of spectators.

Speaking on the occasion, RSO Anwar Kamal Barki said the traditional games were on a decline in Dera Ismail Khan for some time as these were presented only in the 'Derajaat Mela' once in a year.

But now the RSO decided to organize events of these games on weekly basis in order to promote the traditions and culture of the area, he added.

He announced that a 'Bull race' would also be organized on coming Monday and a meeting in this regard would be held with the owners of racing bulls.

Besides, the RSO said, the events of the 'horse race' and 'Dhodha Kushti (a type of wrestling)' would also be organized soon.