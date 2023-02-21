RSO organizes Mr & Junior Mr Dera contests

UrduPoint.com

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Sports Office (RSO) with the support of the District Body Building Association has organized bodybuilding championship 'Mr and Junior Mr' competitions here in a local hall.

According to an official of the regional sports office, the chief guests of the event were Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Dera, Arshad Abbasi, former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and XEN PESCO Rural Division Shaukatullah Khan. The body-building clubs from all over the district participated in the contests.

The duties of the judges were performed by President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation International Judge Tariq Pervez, Super Mr. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Khattab Shah and Mr. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Hidayatullah while the duties of the stage secretary were performed by Shakeel Pracha Advocate District Bar Association.

Muhammad Hamid won the title of Mr Dera, Muhammad Uzair was declared as Jr. Mr. Dera and Malik Amir Diyal won title of Super Mr. Dera.

Similarly, Muhammad Farhan stood victorious in Mr. Physique and Muhammad Arshad in Jr. Mr. Physique competitions.

On this occasion, Mr. Pakistan, National Champion Ahmad Khan presented a special show of bodybuilding which was greatly appreciated and applauded by the bodybuilding players.

The chief guests distributed shields, medals, trophies and certificates among the winning players.

Speaking on the occasion, RSO Anwar Kamal Barki said that his office would continue to encourage sportsmen across the district so that the young generation should inclined towards positive activities rather negative ones.

