RSO Organizes Tent Pegging Tournament

December 12, 2022

RSO organizes Tent pegging tournament

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Sports Office (RSO) Dera Ismail Khan organized a Tent pegging tournament here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex aimed at promoting traditional games.

The major clubs of Tent pegging from across the division participated in the tournament which was organized with the special efforts of Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki.

On this occasion, RSO Anwar Kamal Barki welcomed the clubs participating in the tournament. The fans took great interest in the tournament held after a long time and also applauded the players heartedly.

At the end of the tournament, Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki also distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winning clubs and players.

Speaking on the occasion, RSO Anwar Kamal Khan Barki said the efforts were being made to promote traditional sports along with other sports in Dera Ismail Khan. He said that all out efforts would be made for provision of entertainment and healthy activities for the local people. Such activities would be further promoted, he vowed.

