RSP visits remote areas to promote spots activities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Regional Sports Officer (RSP) Kohat Division Anwar Kamal Barki and District Football Association Kohat President, Zia Alam Afridi have visited the remote areas to promote sports activities.

They visited the remote areas like Lachi and Malgeen for the first time and distributed high-quality FIFA-approved footballs and cash prizes of Rs 10,000 among the local players to encourage them.

These measures not only motivated the youth but also proved to be a ray of new hope for the promotion of sports.

The people of these areas expressed immense joy and enthusiasm upon their arrival.

The football community appreciated the efforts of Anwar Kamal Barki and Zia Alam Afridi and thanked them and termed the visit as a historic milestone for developing sports in the region.

