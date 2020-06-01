UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RSS-BJP Regime In Delhi Launches Baseless Campaign Against Pakistan HC In New Delhi : Minister For Information And Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:51 PM

RSS-BJP regime in Delhi launches baseless campaign against Pakistan HC in New Delhi : Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday the RSS-BJP government in India, targeting minorities, especially Muslims, for racist and violent acts, has launched a campaign of baseless and false allegations against the staff of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday the RSS-BJP government in India, targeting minorities, especially Muslims, for racist and violent acts, has launched a campaign of baseless and false allegations against the staff of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

In a statement, the minister said under the international law, preventing the Pakistan High Commission from discharging its diplomatic duties and arresting and torturing diplomatic staff was a heinous and highly reprehensible act.

The aim of vicious campaign, he said, was to cover up its crimes, to avoid global stigma against its treatment with minorities and divert attention from state terrorism against unarmed Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The international community should take note of India's actions and hold New Delhi accountable for its violations of diplomatic and international laws.

India is guilty of aggression against all its neighbours in the region, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

Indian mischief and expansionist mindset had forced even a peace-loving and progressive country like China to deploy its army on Indian border.

He said similar news were reported in the media regarding Nepal.

Shibli Faraz said unilateral and illegal Indian action in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an internationally recognized unresolved dispute was a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws and a charge sheet against New Delhi.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had already rejected Indian act.

"We condemn the detention and torture as well as threatening and pressuring of the diplomatic officials to accept false charges," she said in her response.

She said Pakistan strongly rejected the baseless Indian allegations and deplored the Indian action which she termed as clear violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations as well as the norms of diplomatic conduct especially in an already vitiated atmosphere.

"The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi has always worked within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms. The Indian action is clearly aimed at shrinking diplomatic space for the working of Pakistan High Commission," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army United Nations China Vienna Jammu New Delhi Nepal Border Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PM directs to take provinces on board to establish ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Boost Protective Masks Production by 33% ..

2 minutes ago

About 4,000 People Detained in US During Riots Pro ..

2 minutes ago

QPR 'appalled' by quick restart for English Champi ..

5 minutes ago

Local LPG price decreased by Rs 24.59 per 11.8-kg ..

5 minutes ago

Warehouse of substandard soft drinks sealed

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.