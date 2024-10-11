‘RSS-driven ideology poses threat to Muslims in India, IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-driven ideology poses a significant threat to Muslims in India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, "Anti-Muslim sentiments have surged in India under Modi as Hindutva activists are systematically targeting Muslims across India."

It said, "Persecution of Muslims has sharply increased since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in India."

"BJP and RSS are openly undermining the religious sentiments of Muslims across India and IIOJK," the report added.

It said, "RSS-backed BJP regime promotes Hindu supremacy throughout India."

"Insults to revered Muslim symbols and figures have become commonplace in Modi’s India," the report mentioned.

The report said, "Recent blasphemous remarks by Hindu priest Narasinghanand highlight the growing intolerance in India and the APHC has called for protests after Friday prayers in response to his sacrilegious comments."

It lamented that Muslims faced discrimination in all aspects of life under Modi’s regime as Hindutva leaders, with state backing, openly incite violence against Muslims.

The report said, "Calls for mass killings and armed aggression against Muslims are becoming alarmingly frequent in India and the extremist agenda of the Modi regime poses a serious threat to peace in South Asia."

It said, "Modi’s fascist government is infringing on the fundamental rights of Muslims in India and IIOJK and the world must take urgent action to safeguard the rights of Muslims in India and the occupied territory."