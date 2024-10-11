Open Menu

‘RSS-driven Ideology Poses Threat To Muslims In India, IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

‘RSS-driven ideology poses threat to Muslims in India, IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-driven ideology poses a significant threat to Muslims in India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, "Anti-Muslim sentiments have surged in India under Modi as Hindutva activists are systematically targeting Muslims across India."

It said, "Persecution of Muslims has sharply increased since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in India."

"BJP and RSS are openly undermining the religious sentiments of Muslims across India and IIOJK," the report added.

It said, "RSS-backed BJP regime promotes Hindu supremacy throughout India."

"Insults to revered Muslim symbols and figures have become commonplace in Modi’s India," the report mentioned.

The report said, "Recent blasphemous remarks by Hindu priest Narasinghanand highlight the growing intolerance in India and the APHC has called for protests after Friday prayers in response to his sacrilegious comments."

It lamented that Muslims faced discrimination in all aspects of life under Modi’s regime as Hindutva leaders, with state backing, openly incite violence against Muslims.

The report said, "Calls for mass killings and armed aggression against Muslims are becoming alarmingly frequent in India and the extremist agenda of the Modi regime poses a serious threat to peace in South Asia."

It said, "Modi’s fascist government is infringing on the fundamental rights of Muslims in India and IIOJK and the world must take urgent action to safeguard the rights of Muslims in India and the occupied territory."

Related Topics

India World Jammu Muslim Media All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

3 minutes ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

15 minutes ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

19 hours ago
PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

19 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

21 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

23 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

23 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

1 day ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan