UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RSS Extremist Ideology Takes Over Nuclear Armed India: PM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

RSS extremist ideology takes over nuclear armed India: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again reminded the world community that an extremist ideology Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had taken over India, a nuclear-armed country of over a billion people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again reminded the world community that an extremist ideology Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had taken over India, a nuclear-armed country of over a billion people.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted that RSS was an ideology based on racial superiority, hatred of Muslims & all minorities.

"Whenever this genie has come out of the bottle, it has always led to bloodshed," he added.

The prime minister also tagged a report appeared in the renowned UK daily the 'Times' titled 'India is a Hindu state now � we are second-class citizens' depicting plight of Muslim minority in India.

It said a controversial new citizenship law rammed through Indian parliament last month which prompted huge protests by Muslims � and brutal police crackdown.

In the face of widespread opposition and strong protests, the Indian home ministry issued a notification on Friday, making the most controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to come into effect.

The hugely controversial CAA envisaged citizenship to six non-Muslim communities settled in India from the neighbouring countries till December 31, 2014, has stocked widespread violent protests across India against Modi's led BJP government and joined by students, different communities, political parties, filmstars, civil society and intellectuals.

The controversial amendment is seen as part of the Indian government's extremist agenda of persecuting the Muslim minority. In different states, the Muslims are being brutally beaten up, tortured and their properties ransacked by the Indian security personnel to quell the ongoing protests.

According to the latest media reports, thousands of protestors had been detained and arrested.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Police Minority Parliament Twitter Civil Society United Kingdom December Citizenship Muslim Media All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan ..

4 minutes ago

UAE President orders offering funeral prayer in ab ..

4 minutes ago

Fesco holds open courts

2 minutes ago

BISE issues schedule for inter exams 2020

2 minutes ago

Canadian sensation Andreescu out of Australian Ope ..

2 minutes ago

13 arrested, 3770 g Hashish, weapon, ammunition ma ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.