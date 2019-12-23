LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that statements made by the RSS leader about advising the Indian government to learn from Hitler's cruelty with over six million Jews, was shameful for India and its citizens.

He expressed these views during a media talk at the Punjab Assembly.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said, Hitler of Subcontinent, Narendra Modi, had made hard the lives of minorities in India and latest amendments in controversial citizenship bill speak loud and clear about the cruelties the Indian minorities have to face on daily basis.

Chohan, while lauding the voices of resistance raised by Indian people against this atrocity, also appealed to the world leaders to play their role in extinguishing religious discrimination and oppression in India.

Criticizing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chohan said that the PPP chairman should do some soul searching before lecturing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan about democracy.

Commenting on Bilawal's statement about not appearing before the NAB, the minister said that earlier, Asif Zardari also had such flames of pride, but the world saw the humiliation he had to go through during NAB hearings on a wheel chair.

He said, PML-N politics begins with the TTs and ends in fruitless squealing once their TTs obtained from laundered money are caught. He also said that 18 questions raised by Barrister Shehzad Ali Akbar regarding cash boys of N-League, Nisar Gill and Ali Ahmed, were still mocking the face of Sharif family.

