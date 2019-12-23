UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RSS Leader's Statement Shameful For India: Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:40 PM

RSS leader's statement shameful for India: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said on Monday that statements made by the RSS leader about advising the Indian government to learn from Hitler's cruelty with over six million Jews, was shameful for India and its citizens.

He expressed these views during a media talk at the Punjab Assembly.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said, Hitler of Subcontinent, Narendra Modi, had made hard the lives of minorities in India and latest amendments in controversial citizenship bill speak loud and clear about the cruelties the Indian minorities have to face on daily basis.

Chohan, while lauding the voices of resistance raised by Indian people against this atrocity, also appealed to the world leaders to play their role in extinguishing religious discrimination and oppression in India.

Criticizing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chohan said that the PPP chairman should do some soul searching before lecturing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan about democracy.

Commenting on Bilawal's statement about not appearing before the NAB, the minister said that earlier, Asif Zardari also had such flames of pride, but the world saw the humiliation he had to go through during NAB hearings on a wheel chair.

He said, PML-N politics begins with the TTs and ends in fruitless squealing once their TTs obtained from laundered money are caught. He also said that 18 questions raised by Barrister Shehzad Ali Akbar regarding cash boys of N-League, Nisar Gill and Ali Ahmed, were still mocking the face of Sharif family.

rfq/zqr/zhr

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Narendra Modi Adolf Hitler Money Citizenship Jew Family Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

25 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

25 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

43 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

39 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

39 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.