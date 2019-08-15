UrduPoint.com
RSS's Brutal India To Fail Just Like Hitler's Nazism: President

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazism: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Condoling the martyrdom of three Pakistan Army soldiers in unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LOC), President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the brutal India of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would fail like that of Hitler's Nazism.

"My condolence to families of Lance Naik Taimoor, Naik Tanveer & Sepoy Ramazan, who embraced Shahadat during unprovoked Indian firing across LOC," the president said in a tweet.

He said the Pakistani nation admired its heroes who continued to lay down their lives in defence of the country.

"Hitler's nazism failed so will BJP/RSS's brutal India," the president remarked.

