RSU, UNICEF organized education awareness program in Nawabsah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Reform Support Unit of Education Department Shaheed Benazirabad with the cooperation of UNICEF organized an awareness program at HM Khawaja Auditorium regarding bringing back out-of-school children and launching admission to schools.

Addressing the seminar DC Zahid Hussain Rind, Director Education SBA Naseer Ahmed Jogi, Senior Program Manager RSU Karachi Nazar Muhammad Chandio, District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer Primary Sanghar Niaz Ahmed Naich, Ustad Javed Ahmed Unar, Shabana Naz Siddiqui and others said that objective of organizing the seminar is to admit out of school children as Sindh is on second number with regard to out of school children.

The Speakers said that in order to bring back out-of-school children, the Sindh Government formed committees at division, district, and tehsil levels to admit the children and provide them with education.

They said that in order to ensure the admission of out-of-school children awareness seminars would be organized at the union council level.

They said that let us pledge on International Teachers Day today that all possible steps would be taken for the betterment of education as there would be no development possible without education. They appealed to parents to equip their children with education to brighten their future.

Earlier District Coordinator RSU SBA Maroof Hussain Bhatti welcomed the guests and informed them that RSU is practically working to bring back out-of-school children to school education.

He said that RSU in cooperation with UNICEF and other social organizations is taking steps to provide facilities to government schools. Girl students from different schools presented a tableau on the importance of education. Assistant Director HM Khawaja library Mir Khan Zardari, Assistant Director Education Rehana Kausar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Ghulam Mujtaba Mallah, Danish Iqbal, Taluka officers, teachers, and students attended the seminar in large numbers. Later a rally was also organized.

