RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional Transport Authority ( RTA Rawalpindi has accelerated its efforts to start shuttle service for new Islamabad International Airport

According to Secretary RTA Rawalpindi, Khalid Yameen Satti, three private companies had submitted bids for the service which would be opened by the Assessment Committee.

After inauguration of the new Islamabad International Airport last year, the transport authorities in Rawalpindi were trying to start a shuttle service for the passengers and invited bids from the private companies for the service which was proposed to ferry passengers to the new airport from two different locations in Rawalpindi, Rawat and Koral Chowk.

He said, one route would start from Rawat, pass through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26, and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new airport.

The Secretary informed that the other route would commence from Koral Chowk and head to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, then to Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar and Peshawar Road and would conclude at the new airport.

The RTA said that they will initially engage a private transport company to operate the service.

He said, the company would be selected after clearing a proper bidding process for the service.

Explaining the details of the service, Satti said that the transport company will operate buses on the two routes. Moreover, he said that the company will be responsible for making arrangements to provide a quality, safe and comfortable transport.