RTA along with Traffic Police inspect passenger vehicles on roads

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The teams of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police on Monday conducted a joint inspection of passenger vehicles on different roads of the city including Bannu Road, Chashma Road, and Bhakar Roads.

The inspection teams checked the route permits and fitness certificates of the vehicles following the directions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, who also holds the office of RTA chairman.

During the inspection, the teams imposed fines on various vehicles which were found overloaded and overcharging the passengers.

The extra fares were collected from the transporters and returned to the passengers.

While the extra seats installed in the vehicles were also removed from the buses.

Moreover, the commissioner instructed the RTA Secretary that the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads should be enhanced to facilitate the common people.

He said it would not only help implement the government orders but also help to ensure regular monitoring of overcharging, overloading, the fitness of vehicles, and other violations.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.